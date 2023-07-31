Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,177 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STM. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 17,883 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,380 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,993 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $53.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.53. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $55.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.04). STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 33.67%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from 55.00 to 54.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.