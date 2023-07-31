Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) by 84.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,855 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Chegg were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Chegg by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 80.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Chegg by 1.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Chegg by 0.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 150,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $10.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $30.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average is $14.07.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Chegg had a net margin of 34.97% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $187.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.25 million. Research analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

CHGG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Chegg from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Northland Securities cut Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Chegg from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 500.com reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chegg in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.23.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

