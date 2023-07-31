Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,828 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $14,600,291,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 379.2% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

General Motors Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,091,212.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,091,212.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GM opened at $38.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.36. General Motors has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.68.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.03%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

