Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 990 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Graham were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 6.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 5.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 0.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of Graham stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $581.63 per share, for a total transaction of $58,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,257,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GHC. StockNews.com raised shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Graham from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

NYSE GHC opened at $579.62 on Monday. Graham Holdings has a 12 month low of $525.58 and a 12 month high of $681.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company's 50 day moving average is $572.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $595.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 18th. Graham’s payout ratio is currently 132.80%.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

