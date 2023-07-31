Quantinno Capital Management LP Invests $555,000 in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,601,764,000 after purchasing an additional 700,850 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the first quarter worth about $351,299,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,871,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,795,000 after purchasing an additional 234,268 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 247.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,025,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290,600 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,707,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,788,000 after purchasing an additional 680,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $627,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $627,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $256,211.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,599,801.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Airlines Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on UAL. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.71.

Shares of UAL opened at $54.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.44. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.77 and its 200-day moving average is $48.01.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 48.89% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

