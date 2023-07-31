Quantinno Capital Management LP Lowers Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Quantinno Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,555 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 11,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 12.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Avangrid from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

Avangrid Stock Up 0.1 %

AGR opened at $37.46 on Monday. Avangrid, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $51.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.56. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.42.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). Avangrid had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 117.33%.

Avangrid Profile

(Free Report)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.