Quantinno Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Quantinno Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,849 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Invesco were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,414,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,174,000 after buying an additional 9,345,810 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its position in Invesco by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,404,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,201,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384,917 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco during the 4th quarter worth $58,133,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,356,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,332,000 after purchasing an additional 935,205 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IVZ. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.45.

Invesco Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $16.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 25.97. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $20.56.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.74%.

About Invesco

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.