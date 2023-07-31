Quantinno Capital Management LP Makes New $573,000 Investment in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 242.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.88.

ARE opened at $126.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.81 and a 1-year high of $172.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($1.69). The business had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.22 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.18%.

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 351,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,935,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

