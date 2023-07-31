Quantinno Capital Management LP Makes New $616,000 Investment in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 262.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 110.7% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.43.

NYSE:EXR opened at $140.84 on Monday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.97 and a 1-year high of $216.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.02 and a 200 day moving average of $153.47. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 12th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.52%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,388 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 180.0 million square feet of rentable space.

