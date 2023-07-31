Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 4,660 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,858 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in ENI were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,263 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ENI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ENI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ENI by 114.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in ENI by 3,614.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,897 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. 1.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE E opened at $30.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Eni S.p.A. has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $32.21. The firm has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.04.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.46. ENI had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $29.37 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eni S.p.A. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

