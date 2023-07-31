Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 849 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 6.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,280 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,259,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,596,000 after purchasing an additional 261,771 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BNS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Barclays cut Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.06.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of BNS opened at $49.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.39. The company has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $45.26 and a fifty-two week high of $63.75.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.07). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.7851 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.87%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

