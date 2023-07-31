Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fortis were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 114,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,595,000 after buying an additional 17,946 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 4th quarter worth $7,656,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,239,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,174,000 after buying an additional 91,514 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,792,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,772,000 after buying an additional 1,022,068 shares during the period. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortis stock opened at $42.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.68. Fortis Inc. has a one year low of $34.76 and a one year high of $47.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.44.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

