Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ventas were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 827,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,704,000 after buying an additional 35,971 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Ventas by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,120,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,464,000 after purchasing an additional 296,623 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Ventas by 1,148.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Ventas by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 67,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Ventas by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 207,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 55,346 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Insider Activity at Ventas

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $52,871.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,156.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VTR opened at $48.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of -267.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $54.11.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -999.94%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

