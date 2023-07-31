Quantinno Capital Management LP Reduces Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 172.1% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.33.

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TEL opened at $142.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.02. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $104.76 and a twelve month high of $146.60.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

