Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 155 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Quantinno Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,564 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in VMware were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,046,294 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,485,582,000 after acquiring an additional 273,093 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in VMware by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $611,781,000 after buying an additional 143,362 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in VMware by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,644,246 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $447,368,000 after buying an additional 183,169 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in VMware by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,408,400 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $388,115,000 after buying an additional 186,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VMware by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,655,951 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $326,045,000 after buying an additional 971,516 shares in the last quarter. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on VMW. UBS Group lifted their price objective on VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 8th.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total transaction of $509,436.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,596.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE VMW opened at $157.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.44 and its 200 day moving average is $129.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.55 and a 12 month high of $170.00. The stock has a market cap of $67.85 billion, a PE ratio of 52.03 and a beta of 0.72.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.06). VMware had a return on equity of 162.41% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

