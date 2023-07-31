Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 411 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Quantinno Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 25,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,498,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,621,000 after acquiring an additional 10,490 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $201.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.21 and a 200 day moving average of $180.67. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $232.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $526.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VEEV. StockNews.com lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $620,969.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,312.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,109. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Articles

