Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 4,375 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lessened its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 42.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,375 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 274.6% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 40,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $667,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DFS. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.50.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

DFS stock opened at $104.67 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $122.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 29.07%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.40%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

