Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 6,122 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Quantinno Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,122 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTDR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Frontdoor by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 10,225 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Frontdoor by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Frontdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Cartenna Capital LP lifted its position in Frontdoor by 208.7% during the fourth quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 710,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,768,000 after purchasing an additional 480,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in Frontdoor by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 101,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 33,821 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th.

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $34.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.29 and a 200 day moving average of $29.20. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $35.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 0.70.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.74 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 251.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

