Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 6,991 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Quantinno Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 30.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,991 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,682,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,779,000 after purchasing an additional 206,014 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,354,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,616,000 after buying an additional 94,816 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,002,000 after buying an additional 19,894 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 928,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,080,000 after buying an additional 39,954 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 886,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,443,000 after buying an additional 36,891 shares during the period. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BHF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $51.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.83. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $60.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.29). Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.25% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.07 EPS. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

