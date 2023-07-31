Quantum-Si (QSI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 7th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter.
Quantum-Si Price Performance
NASDAQ:QSI opened at $3.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.89. Quantum-Si has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $4.43. The firm has a market cap of $488.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.25.
About Quantum-Si
Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of protein detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Carbon automated sample preparation instrument; the Platinum single-molecule detection and NGPS instrument with Time-Domain Sequencing chip; the Quantum-Si Cloud data analysis software; and reagent kits for use with its instruments.
