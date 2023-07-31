Quantum-Si (QSI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 7th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter.

Quantum-Si Price Performance

NASDAQ:QSI opened at $3.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.89. Quantum-Si has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $4.43. The firm has a market cap of $488.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quantum-Si

About Quantum-Si

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Quantum-Si by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Quantum-Si during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum-Si during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Quantum-Si by 381.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 29,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Quantum-Si by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. 30.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of protein detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Carbon automated sample preparation instrument; the Platinum single-molecule detection and NGPS instrument with Time-Domain Sequencing chip; the Quantum-Si Cloud data analysis software; and reagent kits for use with its instruments.

