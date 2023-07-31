QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QDEL. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 554.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

QuidelOrtho Price Performance

QDEL opened at $87.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87 and a beta of 0.27. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 1 year low of $66.88 and a 1 year high of $104.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.06.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.00 million. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 3.78%. Analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About QuidelOrtho

(Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.