Raymond James Boosts DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target to $154.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $140.00 to $154.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DXCM. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of DexCom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $138.50.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $132.38 on Friday. DexCom has a one year low of $77.51 and a one year high of $139.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.93, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.15.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. DexCom had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $282,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,711 shares in the company, valued at $8,784,519.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $282,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,711 shares in the company, valued at $8,784,519.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $47,234.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,859 shares in the company, valued at $9,958,823.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,960 shares of company stock worth $1,541,025 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 5.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in DexCom by 1.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,058 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 960 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in DexCom by 3.0% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.2% during the first quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

