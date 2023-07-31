Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,968 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $12,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RRX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Regal Rexnord by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $153.72 on Monday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52 week low of $111.84 and a 52 week high of $162.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.12%.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

