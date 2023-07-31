Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 7,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in Republic Services by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 25,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP raised its position in Republic Services by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP now owns 7,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its position in Republic Services by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 17,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Republic Services from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.27.

RSG opened at $151.50 on Monday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.58 and a 12 month high of $155.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 41.34%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

