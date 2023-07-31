RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in RH were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in RH by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in RH by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in RH by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in RH by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in RH by 61.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RH. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of RH in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on RH from $277.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush dropped their price target on RH from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on RH from $360.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.87.

RH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $387.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $310.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 2.16. RH has a 1 year low of $227.00 and a 1 year high of $394.30.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.37 million. RH had a return on equity of 47.23% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that RH will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at RH

In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.35, for a total transaction of $534,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,405,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.35, for a total value of $534,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,405,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $279,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,845,170 in the last three months. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

Further Reading

