RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RPM. TheStreet downgraded RPM International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on RPM International from $112.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on RPM International from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RPM International from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on RPM International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.90.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International Price Performance

RPM stock opened at $104.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.14. RPM International has a one year low of $78.52 and a one year high of $107.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.78.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. RPM International had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPM International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in RPM International by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,651,000 after buying an additional 30,407 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in RPM International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 34,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its stake in RPM International by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 48,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after buying an additional 17,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

(Get Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.