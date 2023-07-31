Ryder System (NYSE:R) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

R has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.60.

Ryder System Trading Up 1.6 %

R opened at $101.13 on Thursday. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $65.69 and a 52 week high of $102.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ryder System news, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $86,098.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,444.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $175,908.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,712.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $86,098.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,444.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 115,284.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at $61,907,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 1,077.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 528,961 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 1,617.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 474,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,676,000 after acquiring an additional 447,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ryder System by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,004,000 after acquiring an additional 421,132 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

