Sanford C. Bernstein Boosts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $375.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on META. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. New Street Research raised shares of Meta Platforms from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $263.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $315.65.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Up 4.4 %

META opened at $325.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.72. The stock has a market cap of $834.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $326.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,723 shares of company stock valued at $9,884,328. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.