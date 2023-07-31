Savant Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,247 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 814.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 84,216 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $15,704,000 after purchasing an additional 75,010 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,350 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 314,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $49,621,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $216.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Argus upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.48.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $223.31 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $132.08 and a one year high of $225.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.09 and its 200 day moving average is $183.98. The firm has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.52.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 21.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 38.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $92,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,210 shares of company stock worth $5,080,031 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

