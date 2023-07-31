Savant Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 686 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 356.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,849. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paycom Software Stock Up 2.0 %

PAYC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $361.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $399.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $432.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.29.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $368.46 on Monday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $262.11 and a 52 week high of $402.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 69.13, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $320.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.71.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $451.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.23 million. Analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is presently 28.14%.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

