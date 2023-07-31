Savant Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 2,906 Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $592,000. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BATS ESGV opened at $80.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.98.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

