Savant Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 3,019 CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 80.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth $44,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $498,714.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,317,863.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE stock opened at $82.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.21. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on CBRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.14.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

