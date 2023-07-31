Savant Capital LLC Buys New Position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,669,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,642,000 after buying an additional 235,219 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 7,135,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,877 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,626,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,265,000 after purchasing an additional 149,383 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,036,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,240,000 after purchasing an additional 532,514 shares during the period. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $10,505,000. Institutional investors own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold Price Performance

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at $5.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.30. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $5.84.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $234.10 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.