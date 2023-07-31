Savant Capital LLC Buys New Position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)

Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 125.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 212.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of QID opened at $12.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average of $17.52. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a 12 month low of $12.03 and a 12 month high of $29.98.

About ProShares UltraShort QQQ

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

