Savant Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,335,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,517,000 after purchasing an additional 682,110 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 50.0% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 111,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $1,514,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 937,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 527,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 910,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after buying an additional 24,760 shares in the last quarter. 29.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSM. Scotiabank began coverage on Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Fortuna Silver Mines Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FSM stock opened at $3.46 on Monday. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $175.65 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

