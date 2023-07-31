Savant Capital LLC Buys Shares of 24,985 Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH)

Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fanhua in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fanhua in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fanhua in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Fanhua in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Fanhua by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. 14.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FANH stock opened at $7.15 on Monday. Fanhua Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $9.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.90. The company has a market cap of $383.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.06.

Fanhua ( NASDAQ:FANH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Fanhua had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $120.53 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fanhua in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

