Savant Capital LLC Buys Shares of 871 Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,942,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,788,000 after buying an additional 73,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,391,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,860,000 after acquiring an additional 16,824 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth about $276,426,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 719,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,061,000 after acquiring an additional 138,860 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 569,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 1.5 %

WTW opened at $209.10 on Monday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $197.30 and a 52 week high of $258.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.50. The firm has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total transaction of $463,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,432,355.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WTW. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $260.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $255.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.62.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.