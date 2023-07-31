Savant Capital LLC Decreases Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in Crown Castle by 234.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.06.

Crown Castle Price Performance

CCI stock opened at $108.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.72. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.22 and a 12-month high of $184.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.88%.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,088. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.