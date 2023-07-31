Savant Capital LLC Has $210,000 Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 28,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 13,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $22.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.56. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $23.94.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

