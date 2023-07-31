Savant Capital LLC Has $93,000 Stock Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 78.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,445 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,952,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 611,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 337,511 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 684,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 72,343 shares during the period. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $1.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.86. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $11.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%. Lumen Technologies’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on LUMN shares. Raymond James raised shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.11.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

