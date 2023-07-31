Savant Capital LLC Has $94,000 Stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,314 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 23,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 8,016 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth $2,296,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 26,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 14,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BBVA shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.34.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $8.05 on Monday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $8.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

