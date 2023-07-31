Savant Capital LLC Invests $202,000 in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DINO. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,947,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,169,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $1,823,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DINO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:DINO opened at $51.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $37.12 and a 1-year high of $66.19.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.52. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.34%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

