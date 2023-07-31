Savant Capital LLC Invests $207,000 in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 369 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Markel Corp increased its stake in MSCI by 3.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in MSCI by 42.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in MSCI by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the first quarter valued at about $701,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $550.28 on Monday. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.00 and a 1 year high of $572.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $484.68 and its 200-day moving average is $509.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.15. MSCI had a net margin of 39.02% and a negative return on equity of 93.06%. The business had revenue of $621.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.38%.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total value of $1,000,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,333.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $565.83.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

