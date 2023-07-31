Savant Capital LLC Invests $210,000 in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ResMed by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,128,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $650,053,000 after buying an additional 94,886 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ResMed by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,326,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,071,000 after buying an additional 45,381 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,477,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ResMed by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $211,307,000 after purchasing an additional 95,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of ResMed by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 849,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $176,822,000 after purchasing an additional 92,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

RMD opened at $223.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.14. The company has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.48. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.04 and a 1 year high of $247.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RMD shares. StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group started coverage on ResMed in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.27, for a total transaction of $1,255,707.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,679,501.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.05, for a total transaction of $795,003.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,020,887.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.27, for a total value of $1,255,707.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,679,501.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,976 shares of company stock valued at $6,520,152. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

