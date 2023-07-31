Savant Capital LLC Invests $231,000 in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

SOXX stock opened at $533.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $497.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $449.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $287.82 and a one year high of $534.90.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.6507 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.