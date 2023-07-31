Savant Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in APA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in APA by 3,173.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,566 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in APA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in APA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in APA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,324,000 after purchasing an additional 29,907 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

APA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $40.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 3.49. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $50.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.98 and its 200 day moving average is $35.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. APA had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on APA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of APA from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of APA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.12.

APA Company Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.