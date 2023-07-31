Savant Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 7,566.7% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WPM. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. TD Securities upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.71.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $44.01 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.62 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.23 and a 200-day moving average of $45.50. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 64.08%. The business had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

