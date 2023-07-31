Savant Capital LLC Makes New $163,000 Investment in CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF)

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 66,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of CNFinance by 2,386.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 10,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of CNFinance in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of CNFinance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CNFinance by 21.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNFinance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

Shares of CNF opened at $3.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 703.53, a current ratio of 851.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. CNFinance Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $3.29.

CNFinance ( NYSE:CNF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $41.87 million for the quarter. CNFinance had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 3.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CNFinance Holdings Limited will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

