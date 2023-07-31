Savant Capital LLC Makes New $222,000 Investment in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at $165,932,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at $193,609,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,142 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 129.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,077,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,647 shares during the period. Finally, Atreides Management LP grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,271,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,090 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of MGM opened at $50.90 on Monday. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $51.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MGM shares. TheStreet raised MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.59.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $10,947,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,423,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,297,238.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $10,947,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,423,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,297,238.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $439,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,746.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,350 shares of company stock worth $11,899,881 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.