Savant Capital LLC Makes New $230,000 Investment in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VICI. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 19.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VICI stock opened at $31.79 on Monday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.29 and a 1 year high of $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.50. The firm has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.56%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VICI. Raymond James raised their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.45.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

